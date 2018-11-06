

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Home sales across Montreal and its surrounding areas in October surged 11 per cent compared with a year ago, as the city's real estate market continued on a hot streak.

The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says there were 3,731 sales last month, a new sales record for the month of October.

It also marked the 44th consecutive monthly sales increase, according to the board.

Condo sales were up 22 per cent year-over-year at 1,361, while single family home sales climbed six per cent to 1,971. Sales of plexes, which include two to five units, totalled 395, up five per cent from a year ago.

The median condominium price was also up four per cent from a year ago at $265,000, while the median price of a single-family home also jumped four per cent to $329,250. The median plex price was up five per cent at $525,000.

The number of new listings was down two per cent compared with a year ago, while the number of active listings fell 17 per cent compared with a year ago to 21,515.