Montreal-area home sales in April up 10 per cent from year ago: board
For sale signs are seen in front of a Montreal condominium on Tuesday, March 17, 2015. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:56AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says area home sales in April were up 10 per cent compared with a year ago as they recorded their highest mark for the month in eight years.
The board says there were 5,432 home sales in April, up from 4,957 a year ago, based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.
Condominium sales climbed 18 per cent compared with a year ago. Meanwhile, sales of single-family homes and plexes, which include two to five units, both gained six per cent.
The median price of single-family homes across Greater Montreal was $317,000 last month, up four per cent year-over-year, while plexes reached $500,000, a three per cent increase.
As for condominiums, the median price was up two per cent compared with a year ago, with half of all units selling for more than $245,350.
The increase in sales came as the number of active listings fell 17 per cent to 25,466, compared with 30,735 a year ago. New listings fell two per cent to 6,584 compared with 6,728 in April 2017.
