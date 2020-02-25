TORONTO -- Mondelez International says it has signed a deal to buy a significant majority interest in Toronto-based Give & Go Prepared Foods Corp., maker of baked goods such as two-bite brownies.

Illinois-based Mondelez -- maker of Oreo, Triscuit and Chips Ahoy! brands -- is acquiring the stake in the privately held Give & Go from funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, LP.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Founded in 1989, Give & Go's management team will maintain a minority interest in the company.

In addition to its two-bite brownies, Give & Go's brands include Create-A-Treat, Mason St. Bakehouse and the Worthy Crumb Pastry Co.

"Give & Go's leading position in the large and fast-growing in-store bakery channel gives us a unique opportunity to expand into new, on-trend consumer spaces," Glen Walter, executive vice-president and president, North America, for Mondelez International, said in a statement.

"Similar to our recent acquisitions of Perfect Snacks and Tate's Bake Shop, this is yet another great example of our bolt-on acquisition strategy to establish foundations in faster growing snacking adjacencies."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.