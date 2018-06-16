Moncton realtor dances 'The Floss' in bid to sell house
Dylan Mahaney is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Diane Roy/Royal LePage Atlantic)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 12:01PM EDT
MONCTON, N.B. -- A New Brunswick realtor opted to think on his feet in a bid to sell a four-bedroom house near Moncton.
Dylan Mahaney, 27, dances around the house to the 1980s classic "Take On Me" in a sales video that's gaining traction on Facebook.
Wearing a deadpan expression, Mahaney moves through the rooms of the house performing a dance colloquially known as "The Floss" -- his arms swing from side to side, one in front of his body and one behind, as he sways his hips.
As of Saturday afternoon, the video had been viewed tens of thousands of times since it went up on Wednesday.
Mahaney says he's surprised by the attention he's recieved, but he's happy the video seems to be a hit, adding that he plans to make similar videos in the future.
He says he has not yet recieved any offers for the four-bedroom house, which is on the market for a cool $319,000.
THE FLOSS for 9 Seneca Court, Upper Coverdale, NB
����NAILED IT���� THE FLOSS for 9 Seneca Court! More info here - https://gmrgm.mlsmatrix.com/matrix/shared/Qx1DrlN97c/9SenecaCourtUpperCoverdaleTurtleCreekNewBrunswickPosted by Dylan Mahaney - Moncton Realtor on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
