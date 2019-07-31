

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Molson Coors Brewing Co. says chief executive Mark Hunter will retire next month after 17 years with the company, to be replaced by head of U.S. operations Gavin Hattersley.

The brewer has grappled with declining beer demand in North America under Hunter's stewardship as consumers turn toward craft beers along with wine and spirits.

The four-year CEO steered the buyout of SABMiller's $12-billion stake in MillerCoors in 2016, bolstering sales in the United States. More recently he has stepped up Molson Coors' offering of premium and innovative beverages, including a soon-to-be launched line of cannabis-infused drinks.

But net profit for the brewer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, fell 28 per cent last year to $1.12 billion.

On Wednesday the company's stock dropped nearly five per cent to $73 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after it reported that second-quarter earnings declined 19 per cent to $329.6 million from the same period last year.

Net sales revenue decreased 4.4 per cent year over year to US$2.95 billion in the quarter ended June 30.