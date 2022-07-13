Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports
Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports
The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation.
Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. They planned to meet in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan for getting blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Zelenskyy condemns Canada over Russian pipeline turbines
- WATCH: Ukraine war's impact on children's mental health
Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia "will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbour and attack ports or that they will not attack ports from the air with their missiles."
Kuleba also told the AP on Tuesday that Ukraine's military is "planning and preparing for full liberation" of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country's Black Sea coast. Ukrainian forces already have stepped up their activity to retake territory in the south as Russia concentrates on eastern Ukraine.
Asked about the likelihood of negotiations to end the war that started when Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb. 24, the foreign minister said peace talks were unlikely to happen soon.
"Russia continues to be in the war mood, and they are not seeking negotiations in good faith. They are seeking a way to make us implement their ultimatums, which is not going to happen," Kuleba said.
Moscow is attempting a de facto annexation of Kherson, Mariupol and other seized cities by introducing a Russian school curriculum, doing business in Russia's currency and offering Ukrainians Russian passports, he said.
"I'm pretty confident that once these territories are liberated, the vast majority of people will burn their Russian passports quietly in their fireplaces," Kuleba said.
In the meantime, Ukraine is insisting upon a full withdrawal of Russian forces as a condition for ending the conflict, he said.
"We are fighting for our freedom, for our territorial integrity, and we want peace. This war was imposed on us. This was not our choice," Kuleba told the AP.
He stressed that while Ukraine appreciates the support it has received from the United States and European nations during the war, the country needs Western weapons deliveries to speed up as the fighting drags on into a fifth month.
"As long as there is not enough to win, we will keep asking for more," Kuleba said. "You know, until you win, there are never enough weapons."
The foreign minister acknowledged that Ukraine suffered significant troop losses as the Kremlin concentrated its military offensive in the Donbas, an industrial region near the Russian border where Moscow's forces have gradually gained ground.
Ukraine nevertheless has enough people willing to join the armed forces, he said.
"The only goal that we pursue in this war is our survival. When you are fighting for your survival, you have no choice. You have to fight," Kuleba said.
Ukraine's top diplomat credited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Turkish government for facilitating Wednesday's talks on grain shipments. A Turkish delegation and UN representatives were scheduled to join the discussion between Russian and Ukrainian military officials.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. has said a Russian naval blockade stranded about 22 million tons of grain inside Ukraine, a country known as the "breadbasket of Europe" for its exports of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.
With shipments stalled because of the war is endangering food supplies in many developing nations and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Kuleba said he was hopeful the talks in Istanbul would yield a deal on creating safe shipping corridors.
Ukraine's future, as well as his own, is still uncertain, the 41-year-old minister said.
"There were numerous wars between the Ukraine and Russia in the last 300 years. But all of the leaders of these efforts, on the Ukrainian side, in the end, they were either killed, or they wrote their memoirs in exile," Kuleba said. "So my personal ambition is to write my memoirs in Ukraine. And it will be a memoir of victory and a memoir of a person who belonged to the generation that changed history."
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?
There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.
Start talking to your kids about money at an early age, experts say
Experts say that parents should start talking to their kids about money from an early age as it will help them develop a healthy relationship with their own finances one day.
Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
A Friday outage from Rogers Communications Inc. resulted in some small businesses losing thousands of dollars, which they fear the telecommunications giant won't fully compensate them for.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.