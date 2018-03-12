Minister launches new agency, Invest in Canada, to pursue investors
Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne in Toronto on Jan. 23, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 10:34AM EDT
OTTAWA - International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is rolling out a new investment agency designed to promote Canada as a destination for investors.
He has named two top businessmen to run it.
He says Invest in Canada will be led by Mitch Garber as board chair and Ian McKay as CEO.
Garber is a business executive and philanthropist who is a co-investor and chairperson of Cirque du Soleil.
McKay is a businessman and a former political adviser to federal Liberal cabinet ministers.
Champagne says Invest in Canada and its dedicated team of trade commissioners will help investors navigate the ins and outs of investing here.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Minister launches new agency, Invest in Canada, to pursue investors
- Cara: Ontario's minimum wage hike has been manageable for restaurant operator
- Air Canada experiencing nationwide network outage, airports say
- Bombardier waiting for answers to plane crashes in Nepal and Iran
- Canadian household debt hits $1.8 trillion as report warns of domestic risk