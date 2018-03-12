

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is rolling out a new investment agency designed to promote Canada as a destination for investors.

He has named two top businessmen to run it.

He says Invest in Canada will be led by Mitch Garber as board chair and Ian McKay as CEO.

Garber is a business executive and philanthropist who is a co-investor and chairperson of Cirque du Soleil.

McKay is a businessman and a former political adviser to federal Liberal cabinet ministers.

Champagne says Invest in Canada and its dedicated team of trade commissioners will help investors navigate the ins and outs of investing here.