

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Mining stocks helped Canada's main stock index head higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.51 points at 16,143.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.05 points at 25,872.78. The S&P 500 index was down 3.25 points at 2,875.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.66 points at 7,835.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.41 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 66 cents at US$54.30 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 3.3 cents at US$2.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$1,546.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.20 cents at US$2.56 a pound.