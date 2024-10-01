Business

    • Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases

    Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
    The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.

    The rate in Ontario is rising by 65 cents to $17.20 an hour, an increase tied to inflation.

    Saskatchewan's minimum wage is going up by a dollar to $15, but it will still be the lowest in Canada, along with Alberta.

    In Manitoba, the rate is going up by 50 cents to $15.80, a hike that follows a formula set in provincial law tied to the rate of inflation of the previous calendar year.

    And in Prince Edward Island, the minimum wage is increasing by 60 cents to $16, which comes after a 40-cent hike earlier this year.

    British Columbia has the highest minimum wage of all the provinces at $17.40, while Nunavut's $19 an hour is the highest across Canada.

    The federal minimum wage, which the government says affects some 30,000 employees in the federally regulated private sector, is $17.30 an hour.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

