Milk, butter, cheese likely to cost more in Canada in the new year

Milk prices in Canada are expected to go up again in the new year.

The Canadian Dairy Commission said Tuesday it has approved an increase in farm gate milk prices of about 2.2 per cent, or just under two cents per litre, effective Feb. 1, 2023.

The Crown corporation, which oversees Canada's dairy supply management system, said the increase is based on the rising cost of production.

It comes after the commission approved two price hikes in 2022: A 2.5 per cent increase, or roughly two cents per litre, in September and an 8.4 per cent increase, or six cents per litre, in February.

Altogether, the total 12-month farm gate milk price increases amount to roughly 10 cents per litre, or 13.1 per cent.

The increase planned for February will become official once approved by provincial authorities.

The price hike will see all dairy products -- including butter, cheese, ice cream and yogurt -- increase in price though some products will be affected more than others.

"It applies to all products but not all products will be impacted the same way because they use a different mix of fat and protein in the final recipe," said Matthew Gaudreau, the dairy commission's director of policy and economics.

"The 2.2 per cent applies to milk going into all dairy products, but it won't impact all dairy products in the same way."

The farm gate milk price is just one factor that goes into the retail price of milk, he added.

Other factors along the supply chain could affect the final product price of dairy products, Gaudreau said.

His comments came during a virtual news conference to discuss the approved price increase -- the first time the commission has presented its decisions in such a format.

Jennifer Hayes, chairperson of the Canadian Dairy Commission, said the decision to hold a news briefing comes in response to public requests for more transparency.

"Canadians in general and the media have been asking for more openness on the part of the dairy commission -- who we are, what we do, our processes, what our role is in the supply management system -- so this is really in response to that," she said.

"We hope that we're rising to meet that particular need and challenge."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.