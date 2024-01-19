Microsoft says it was hacked by Russian state-sponsored group

Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Microsoft said on Friday that a Russian state-sponsored group hacked into its corporate systems on Jan. 12 and stole some emails and documents from its staffs' accounts.
A Russian hacking group known in the cybersecurity industry as Nobelium, or Midnight Blizzard, used a "password spray attack" starting in Nov. 2023 to breach a Microsoft platform, the company said in a blog. Hackers use this technique to infiltrate a company's systems by using the same password across multiple accounts.
The Russian group was able to access "a very small percentage" of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, said Microsoft.
Microsoft's threat research team routinely investigates nation-state hackers such as Midnight Blizzard, and the company said its probe into the latest breach indicated the hackers were initially targeting email accounts that had information about Midnight Blizzard.
The Russian Embassy in Washington and Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Microsoft said it investigated the incident and disrupted the malicious activity, blocking the threat actor's access to its systems.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
A man who fell through the ice on a frozen Michigan lake was rescued after a quick-thinking state police officer used the stranded man's dog to get rescue equipment to him and pull the man to safety.
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
Many students at a historically Black college in Missouri returned from Christmas break this week dressed in black, mourning the suicide of a beloved administrator who had alleged bullying and racism by the school's white president.
Four high school students in Las Vegas were indicted Friday as adults on second-degree murder charges in the deadly beating of their schoolmate in November, a fight that was captured on cellphone video and had been widely shared across social media.
Guild members of the Los Angeles Times walked off the job Friday to protest what it says are imminent layoffs, the first newsroom union work stoppage in the newspaper's 143-year history.
Harvard University, struggling to manage its campus response to the Israel-Hamas war, announced task forces on Friday to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia.
A special grand jury was chosen in Uvalde, Texas, Friday to investigate the response to the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School, according to the area’s local newspaper, The Uvalde Leader-News.
As he falls back in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself no longer the front-runner. But far away from Ottawa, he spent his last day in Nunavut trailing behind a different kind of pack. One made up of sled dogs.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.
An iconic musician who has taken the stage as part of Rage Against the Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band is set to bring an exhibition to a Winnipeg museum.
Malia Obama debuted her short film 'The Heart' at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, appearing on the festival red carpet to herald the project.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
The Russian group was able to access 'a very small percentage' of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, said Microsoft.
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
A new route opening up direct access between between Italy and Slovenia will spin passengers back more than a century to the times of the Habsburg empire.
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 216.7 points in the normal hill competition to finish behind gold medallist Nika Prevc of Slovenia and silver medallist Yuki Ito of Japan.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.