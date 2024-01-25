Microsoft lays off 1,900 employees in its gaming division following Activision Blizzard buyout

NEW YORK -

Microsoft is laying off about 1,900 employees in its gaming division, according to an internal company memo, just over three months since the tech giant completed its $69 million purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The job cuts represent about an 8% reduction of Microsoft's 22,000-person gaming workforce, the memo, obtained by The Associated Press Thursday, notes.

Those impacted worked on teams for Activision Blizzard as well as Xbox and ZeniMax -- which are also owned by Microsoft. Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra announced that he would be leaving the company in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday.