    • Microsoft lays off 1,900 employees in its gaming division following Activision Blizzard buyout

    A logo of Microsoft is displayed during an event at the Chatham House think tank in London, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A logo of Microsoft is displayed during an event at the Chatham House think tank in London, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Microsoft is laying off about 1,900 employees in its gaming division, according to an internal company memo, just over three months since the tech giant completed its $69 million purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.

    The job cuts represent about an 8% reduction of Microsoft's 22,000-person gaming workforce, the memo, obtained by The Associated Press Thursday, notes.

    Those impacted worked on teams for Activision Blizzard as well as Xbox and ZeniMax -- which are also owned by Microsoft. Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra announced that he would be leaving the company in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday.

     

