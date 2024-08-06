Business

    • Microsoft hits back at Delta after the airline said last month's tech outage cost it US$500 million

    The Microsoft logo is displayed outside its French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) The Microsoft logo is displayed outside its French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Share

    Microsoft is joining cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike in fighting back against Delta Air Lines, which blames the companies for causing several thousand canceled flights following a technology outage last month.

    A lawyer for Microsoft said Tuesday that Delta's key IT system is probably serviced by other technology companies, not Microsoft Windows.

    "Your letter and Delta's public comments are incomplete, false, misleading, and damaging to Microsoft and its reputation," Microsoft lawyer Mark Cheffo said in a letter to Delta attorney David Boies.

    Cheffo said Microsoft was trying to determine "why other airlines were able to fully restore business operations so much faster than Delta."

    The comments represent an escalating fight between the tech companies and the Atlanta-based airline.

    Delta CEO Ed Bastian said last week that the global technology outage that started with a faulty upgrade from CrowdStrike to machines running on Microsoft Windows cost the airline US$500 million. Bastian raised the threat of legal action.

    On Tuesday, Delta said it has a long record of investing in reliable service including "billions of dollars in IT capital expenditures" since 2016 and billions more in annual IT costs. It declined further comment.

    CrowdStrike has also disputed Delta's claims. Both it and Microsoft said Delta had turned down their offers to help the airline recover from the outage last month. Microsoft's lawyer said CEO Satya Nadella emailed Bastian during the outage, but the Delta CEO never replied.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News