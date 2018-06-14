Microsoft follows Amazon in pursuit of cashier-less stores
A man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco on April 28, 2015. (AP / Jeff Chiu)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:32PM EDT
Microsoft is working on automated checkout technology that could help retailers compete with Amazon's new cashier-less stores.
One firm building automated checkout systems, AVA Retail, said Thursday it is working with Microsoft on the technology for physical stores. Both companies have headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
AVA Retail CEO Atul Hirpara says Microsoft's cloud computing technology will power the retail system.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Amazon opened its first cashier-less Amazon Go store in Seattle this year and plans more locations in Chicago and San Francisco. Overhead cameras and other technology help keep track of customers and what they're buying.
Microsoft's interest in working with retailers on similar technology was reported earlier by Reuters.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Microsoft follows Amazon in pursuit of cashier-less stores
- Key household debt ratio creeps lower in first quarter to 168.0 per cent
- Coca-Cola, Pepsi bottlers leave Mexican city due to cartel extortion demands
- Toronto stocks higher while loonie moves lower; U.S. stocks mixed
- Rogers cutting one-third of digital content and publishing team