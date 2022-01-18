Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion

The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, on June 13, 2013. (Jae C. Hong / AP) The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, on June 13, 2013. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

MORE Business News