MGM Resorts sells land that was site of Las Vegas massacre
MGM Resorts International has closed on the sale of land on the Las Vegas Strip that was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the company announced Friday.
CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle disclosed the news to his staff in a letter Friday.
The 15-acre Village property was purchased by the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation based in central North Dakota.
Concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival gathered there on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire from his hotel room above. He killed 58 people. Two more died later of their injuries. More than 850 people were hurt by the time the gunfire stopped.
The site has remained unused and largely unchanged since the shooting.
Last August, MGM Resorts donated two acres on the northeast corner of the property for the permanent memorial after a survey conducted by Clark County found that a majority of respondents wanted the tribute built at the site of the shooting.
Planning for the memorial has been underway since late 2019, but it could be years before the final tribute is unveiled.
The sale does not include the two acres.
Hornbuckle says he knows the location means a great deal to many. But the Tribes "have demonstrated that they care about our community, its future and, of course, its past," he wrote.
The Three Affiliated Tribes is made up of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. They are also known as the MHA Nation.
Representatives for the Tribes did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023
Building a better credit score can be done in five simple ways, which can make borrowing more affordable, writes Lauren Schwahn, a finance writer for Nerdwallet.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.