Metro grocery stores to permit reusable containers in some departments
Food stored in reusable containers. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 10:43AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Grocery chain Metro Inc. will allow customers to use reusable containers and zipper bags to purchase fresh products in stores across Quebec.
The grocery and drug store company says in a statement today it wants to reduce the amount of single-use packaging it sells.
Metro Inc. senior vice-president Marc Giroux says the plan is a simple one and allows for customers to bring clean resealable containers and bags from home without compromising product safety or quality.
Beginning April 22, customers across the province will be able to use their own packaging at the deli, meat, fish, seafood, pastry and ready-to-eat meal counters.
The practice is already being tested in stores in three Quebec cities: Drummondville, L'Ancienne-Lorette and Saint-Eustache.
The company says it has set objectives to reduce its environmental impact and is finalizing a packaging and printed materials policy to be introduced this year.
