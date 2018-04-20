Metis, Manitoba agree to 2-week 'reset' before heading to court in hydro spat
David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, takes part in a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday March 8, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 2:40PM EDT
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Metis Federation and the province have agreed to a two-week "reset" to avoid meeting in court over planned hydro projects.
Metis federation president David Chartrand and Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen had a private meeting to discuss a deal between the federation and Manitoba Hydro.
Last month, Premier Brian Pallister quashed a $67-million deal that had been negotiated between the federation and the Crown corporation to help support a transmission line to Minnesota, calling it "persuasion money."
The federation responded by saying it would ask the courts to overturn that decision.
Chartrand says he would like to avoid taking the issue to court, but if no solution is found, that's where the federation will go.
Cullen says it is premature to talk about any new settlement with the federation.
Nine of 10 Hydro board members resigned in March, saying Pallister had refused to meet with them to discuss important issues including Indigenous rights.
