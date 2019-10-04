

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit fell to $966 million in August compared with $1.4 billion in July.

Economists had expected a deficit of $1 billion, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The smaller deficit came as exports rose for the first time after two months of declines.

Exports rose 1.8 per cent, boosted by a 3.9 per cent gain in the export of energy products and a 38.7 per increase in aircraft exports.

Imports climbed 1.0 per cent, mostly on higher imports of gold and crude oil.

Imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products rose 9.4 per cent, while imports of energy products climbed 9.7 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019