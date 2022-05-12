Meme mania returns as GameStop and AMC stocks soar

Shares of meme stock darling GameStop soared 10% on May 12, prompting trades to be halted several times due to volatility. But there was no specific news to justify or explain the big pop. (Richard B. Levine/ZUMA Press)

