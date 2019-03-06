

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





Forty-five Canadians have made Forbes magazine's annual list of billionaires, with the youngest canuck being 37-year-old e-commerce founder Peter Szulczewski.

With a net worth of US$1.4 billion, the Polish-Canadian entrepreneur came in at number 1,605 on the global list, but ranked 34th out of the 45 Canadians.

Shopify founder Tobi Lutke was the second-youngest Canadian on the list at 38 years old, followed by StumbleUpon's 40-year-old Garrett Camps.

Szulczewski is a University of Waterloo alumnus and previously worked as a coder at Google before launching ContextLogic, a software company that looks at a person's internet browsing history to predict their interests.

In 2011 Szulczewski and university friend Danny Zhang re-launched the company as Wish.

Wish is a mobile e-commerce app that connects shoppers with merchants in China that sell discounted products listed on users' 'wish-lists.' The app has over 500 million users on iOS and Android platforms worldwide.

The list of Canadian billionaires is topped by media mogul David Thomson and family, with an estimated net worth of US$32.5 billion.

All Canadians in the billionaires club are listed below. Rankings are based on Forbes’ global index and all estimated net worth figures are in U.S. dollars.