MEC CEO David Labistour to step down in June after 11 years with the company
Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) CEO David Labistour poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Vancouver on Thursday, March 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 1:09PM EST
VANCOUVER -- Mountain Equipment Co-op's chief executive office David Labistour will be stepping down from his role in June.
The outdoor gear brand also known as MEC has not given a reason for Labistour's forthcoming departure or announced who will replace him, but says he has spent 11 years at the company.
Labistour became CEO in January 2008, but first joined the company as a senior manager of buying and design in 2003.
Under Labistour, MEC faced and eventually caved to pressure to stop selling gun-maker Vista Outdoor Inc.'s products after a mass shooting in Florida.
Labistour also led the Vancouver-based brand's campaign last month to increase diversity in outdoor retail industry, which he says lacks minorities in its marketing materials.
Labistour says in a statement released by MEC that he will take some to decide on his "next adventures" when he wraps up his time as CEO.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- MEC CEO David Labistour to step down in June after 11 years with the company
- Randgold shareholders vote in favour of merger with Barrick Gold
- Imperial Oil going ahead with construction of $2.6B Aspen oilsands project
- U.S. stocks surge following midterm elections, TSX also gains ground
- Parmalat to acquire Kraft's natural cheese division for $1.62B