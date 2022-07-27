McDonald's raises U.K. cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years
McDonald's raises U.K. cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years
McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20 per cent in Britain, in the first price hike for the popular item in 14 years as it responds to soaring inflation.
The cheeseburger's price will now rise to 1.19 pounds (C$1.85) from 99 pence. McDonald's will also increase prices by 10p-20p for other items that have been hit by rising costs, the burger chain's U.K. chief told customers on Tuesday.
"We're living through incredibly challenging times," McDonald's U.K. & Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow said. "Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation."
The increase, which will take the cheeseburger above the psychologically important price point of 1 pound, comes as British consumer price inflation hovers around 40-year highs and is forecast to top 11 per cent in October.
Macrow said the increases had been delayed for as long as possible, and that the company was still committed to keeping prices affordable.
The Chicago-headquartered chain, which runs more than 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, also raised U.S. prices by 6 per cent last year, in line with increases at other consumer-focused companies which are facing higher inflation amid strong post-pandemic demand and supply chain disruption.
The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday shops and supermarkets had increased prices by 4.4 per cent in the 12 months to July, the largest rise since these records began in 2005.
Helped in part by higher prices, McDonald's Corp on Tuesday reported better-than-expected profit even as expenses soared. It said it was also considering whether to add more discounted menu items as higher inflation, particularly in Europe, forces some consumers to buy fewer big combination meals.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.