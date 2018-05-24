McDonald's not ready to let go of plastic straws in U.S.
A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. (AP / Nam Y. Huh)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 12:00PM EDT
NEW YORK -- McDonald's isn't ready to stop offering plastic straws, despite environmental concerns.
A shareholder proposal to pressure the world's biggest hamburger chain on the matter was voted down at the company's annual meeting Thursday. The proposal by activist group SumOfUs asked for a report about the "business risks" of using plastic straws at the chain's 37,000 locations globally.
McDonald's said it was already working on finding alternatives to plastic straws and urged shareholders to reject the proposal.
The push to ban plastic straws has been getting more attention lately. A New York city councilman introduced a bill this week saying restaurants should replace plastic straws with paper or metal alternatives.
Seattle and Miami Beach have passed bans on plastic straws. The city of Malibu, California, is banning plastic cutlery and straws.
