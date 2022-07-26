McDonald's customers shrug off higher menu prices as revenue jumps
McDonald's customers shrug off higher menu prices as revenue jumps
McDonald's has been raising menu prices and customers are eating it up.
Sales at McDonald's U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 3.7 per cent in the second quarter, the company said Tuesday.
That growth was driven by higher menu prices and "value offerings" on its regular menu and through its app, according to McDonald's.
Restaurant chains have been raising menu prices as inflation soars, both because their own costs are rising and because they see that customers are not shying away from paying more. But consumers could push back eventually, so McDonald's is taking baby steps.
"We're taking smaller, more frequent price increases because it gives us the flexibility to be able to see how consumers are reacting and then adjust if or when necessary," said CFO Kevin Ozan during an analyst call Tuesday.
"Even though we're pushing through pricing, the consumer is tolerating it well," CEO Chris Kempczinski noted. That's in part because McDonald's has lots of lower-cost value options. "We're still doing very well from a value score standpoint," he said.
Ozan noted that some of McDonald's customers, particularly those with lower incomes, are avoiding combo meals and opting for value items instead. That could be a cheaper menu item or a limited-time deal.
McDonald's has been offering some freebies to customers, provided they are part of the brand's loyalty program and order through the McDonald's app. Earlier this month, for example, the chain gave away free fries to those customers in honor of "National French Fry Day." Late last year, the brand partnered with Mariah Carey to give away freebies to app users.
And McDonald's has had success with its celebrity meals platform, which allows customers to order favorite items of musicians and other stars they admire.
Customers may also feel like they're getting a better value at a fast-food joint because they're spending so much more at the supermarket. Grocery prices jumped 12.2 per cent in the year ending in June, not adjusted for seasonal swings, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month. In that period, menu prices grew a relatively modest 7.7 per cent.
"Food at home has increased pricing significantly faster than what ... McDonald's and others in our industry have done," said Kempczinski Tuesday. "I don't know what the impact of that is. But certainly, we expect that there is some benefit."
Consumers may eventually pull back spending, however, especially as more people feel like the U.S. is in a recession.
During the call, Kempczinski noted that consumer sentiment is weak in Europe. "That's one area of concern," he said.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.