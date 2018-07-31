May GDP shows 0.5 per cent growth, beats expectations for 0.1 per cent rise
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 21, 2010. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 9:15AM EDT
Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy grew by 0.5 per cent in May amid solid growth in both domestic and export-oriented sectors.
The month-over-month increase of 0.5 per cent compared to a rise of 0.1 per cent in April.
The growth was widespread across 19 of 20 sectors studied and was stronger than expectations for a 0.1 per cent increase, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The oil and gas sector led the way with a 2.5 per cent increase.
Consumer-based industries including retail and housing showed gains as well.
The retail trade sector rose two per cent, its largest monthly increase since October 2017.
Export-oriented sectors, including wholesale trade and manufacturing, also registered gains.
