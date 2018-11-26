Materials sector weighs on TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed; loonie down
TORONTO -- Losses in the materials sector weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.66 points at 14,953.99.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.43 points at 24,613.81. The S&P 500 index was up 3.75 points at 2,677.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.86 points at 7,102.71.
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 75.29 cents US compared with an average of 75.59 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was up 45 cents at US$52.08 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 8.5 cents at US$4.21 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$7.90 at US$1,214.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.10 cents at US$2.73 a pound.
