Materials sector weighs on Toronto stocks, while U.S. markets mixed
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 12:08AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 11:31AM EST
TORONTO -- The materials sector led Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.96 points at 15,521.64.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.65 points at 25,123.32. The S&P 500 index was up 5.43 points at 2,709.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.42 points at 7,279.32.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.34 cents US compared with an average of 76.08 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude oil contract was up 76 cents at US$54.55 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 1.7 cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,322.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.90 of a cent at US$2.78 a pound.
