TORONTO -- Strength in the materials sector helped boost Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 142.95 points at 15,622.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.82 points at 26,240.92. The S&P 500 index was up 22.08 points at 3,137.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 95.26 points at 10,038.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.61 cents US compared with 73.59 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.17 at US$40.22 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nearly four cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$20.50 at US$1,751.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nearly five cents at nearly US$2.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020