TORONTO -- The materials sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.86 points at 16,405.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 176.08 points at 26,981.61. The S&P 500 index was up 13.92 points at 3,024.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.94 points at 8,235.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.56 cents US compared with an average of 76.48 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 31 cents at US$55.92 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 0.5 of a cent at US$2.47 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.70 at US$1,516.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.15 of a cent at US$2.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019