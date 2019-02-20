Materials sector helps lift Toronto stock market, loonie moves higher
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:38AM EST
TORONTO -- The materials sector led the way on the Toronto stock market in late-morning trading as Canada's main stock index climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.52 points at 16,001.96.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.92 points at 25,909.24. The S&P 500 index was up 2.82 points at 2,782.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.03 points at 7,506.80.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.99 cents US compared with an average of 75.54 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was up 24 cents at US$56.69 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 0.4 of a cent at US$2.67 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$1,347.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.15 cents at US$2.92 a pound.
