TORONTO -- Strength in the materials sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.79 points at 16,968.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.75 points at 27,842.97. The S&P 500 index was up 3.92 points at 3,136.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 16.63 points at 8,632.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.74 cents US compared with an average of 75.57 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was down 78 cents at US$58.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 2.8 cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$1,475.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.70 cents at US$2.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.