TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher with the help of the materials sector, while the price of oil fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.29 points at 14,413.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 241.54 points at 24,000.95. The S&P 500 index was down 18.20 points at 2,856.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.68 of a point at 8,650.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.13 cents US compared with an average of 71.24 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was down US$2.20 at US$22.83 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up nearly seven cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$11.90 at US$1,710.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down almost three cents at nearly US$2.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020