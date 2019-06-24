Materials sector helps boost Toronto stock market, loonie edges higher
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 12:55AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 11:41AM EDT
TORONTO - Strength in the materials sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.88 points at 16,538.31.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.17 points at 26,755.30.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.59 of a point at 2,951.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.95 points at 8,027.76.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.74 cents US compared with an average of 75.69 cents US on Friday.
The August crude contract was down 36 cents at US$57.07 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 8.5 cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.
