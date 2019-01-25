Materials sector helps boost stocks in Toronto, loonie flies higher
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 12:08AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 25, 2019 11:31AM EST
TORONTO -- The materials sector helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while the loonie gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.04 points at 15,349.82.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 239.48 points at 24,792.72. The S&P 500 index was up 24.47 points at 2,666.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 80.42 points at 7,153.88.
The Canadian dollar traded up at 75.39 US compared with an average of 74.90 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was up 27 cents at US$53.40 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 4.6 cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$17.20 at US$1,297.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 6.65 cents at US$2.71 a pound.
