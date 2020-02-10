TORONTO -- Strength in the materials sector helped Canada's main stock index gain ground in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.32 points at 17,714.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.05 points at 29,175.56. The S&P 500 index was up 10.37 points at 3,338.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.48 points at 9,565.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.07 cents US compared with an average of 75.16 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 14 cents at US$50.18 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 6.7 cents at US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract up US$4.00 at US$1,577.40 was an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.55 of a cent at US$2.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.