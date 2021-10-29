Materials, financials push S&P/TSX composite lower but market rebounds in October

TORONTO -

Materials and financials pushed Canada's main stock index lower to end the week but the Toronto market rebounded strongly in October from a weak start to fall.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 160.46 points to 21,037.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.08 points at 35,819.56. The S&P 500 index was up 8.96 points at 4,605.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.27 points at 15,498.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.75 cents US compared with 80.98 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up 76 cents at US$83.57 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 35.6 cents at US$5.43 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$18.70 at US$1,783.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 7.1 cents at US$4.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.