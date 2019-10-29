Materials and industrials helps lift TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- The materials and industrial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.36 points at 16,408.89.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.68 points at 27,115.40. The S&P 500 index was up 2.99 points at 3,042.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 36.66 points at 8,289.33.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.52 cents US compared with an average of 76.59 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was down 72 cents at US$55.09 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 9.1 cents at US$2.646 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$10.10 at US$1,485.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.05 of a cent at US$2.6825 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.
