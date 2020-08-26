TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in financial and materials sectors, while the loonie rose to top 76 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.91 points at 16,704.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.72 points at 28,176.72. The S&P 500 index was up 11.56 points at 3,455.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.09 points at 11,572.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.02 cents US compared with 75.79 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up four cents at US$43.39 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up a penny at nearly US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$24.80 at US$1,947.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$2.96 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020