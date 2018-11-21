Materials and energy stocks push Toronto stock market higher, New York gains
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 12:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 21, 2018 10:55AM EST
TORONTO - Gains in the materials and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit gain in late-morning trading today.
In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index surged 242.13 points at 15,119.13.
The optimism was also seen on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 128.67 points at 24,594.31. The S&P 500 index was up 22.95 points at 2,664.84, while the Nasdaq composite gained 75.32 points at 6,984.14.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.28 cents US compared with an average of 75.42 cents US on Tuesday.
In commodities, the January crude contract climbed 78 cents to US$54.21 a barrel and the December natural gas contract was up eight cents to US$4.60 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract jumped US$8.40 at US$1,229.60 an ounce and the December copper contract gained 0.02 of a cent at US$2.80 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Bring me the bleach: Investors seek stability as stocks fall
- Ikea's main operator goes local; to create net 4,000 jobs
- Materials and energy stocks push Toronto stock market higher, New York gains
- Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell 0.5 per cent in September
- Oil plunge could help consumers; Trump tweets 'Enjoy!'