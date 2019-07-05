Materials and energy sectors weigh on TSX, U.S. stock markets also trade lower
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 12:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 11:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as lower commodity prices weighed on the key materials and energy sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.48 points at 16,492.37.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 145.36 points at 26,820.64. The S&P 500 index was down 18.33 points at 2,977.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.15 points at 8,120.08.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.26 cents US compared with an average of 76.58 cents US on Thursday.
The August crude contract was down 32 cents at US$57.02 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 14.3 cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$25.10 at US$1,395.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 2.75 cents at US$2.66 a pound.
