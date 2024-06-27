Business

    • Massive AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon outage for U.S. customers travelling abroad

    A Verizon retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo) A Verizon retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)
    Share

    An international roaming outage is leaving customers of the three major U.S. mobile carriers in the dark, making it difficult or impossible for American customers who are currently out of the country to make calls, send messages and use data.

    AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon confirmed to CNN that their customers are experiencing intermittent issues while traveling overseas.

    “We’re one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service,” a T-Mobile spokesperson told CNN. “We’re working with them to resolve it.”

    Meanwhile, Verizon told CNN about 30 per cent of its customers’ calls and data connections from overseas are not going through right now.

    The issue stems from an international third-party communications provider called Syniverse, which manages international roaming connections for various carriers.

    In a company statement, Syniverse said it started to experience connectivity issues affecting mobile users early Thursday morning.

    “Since the onset of these issues, Syniverse has been working closely with our network partners to restore full service,” the statement said. “We understand the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience as we navigate this challenge.”

    The company did not elaborate on the cause of the issue.

    CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News