Martha Stewart offers business advice to cannabis industry leaders
Martha Stewart, the food and lifestyles guru, addresses the audience at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 5:44PM EDT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Food and lifestyles guru Martha Stewart says the recipe for success she has followed throughout her career also applies to cannabis companies -- offer quality products at fair prices.
Stewart spoke to about 650 cannabis industry leaders Tuesday at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, N.B.
In February, Stewart joined Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corp. in an advisory role to help develop a new line of products.
The company said it would use Stewart's knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoids as they relate to both humans and pets.
Stewart says she was introduced to Canopy Growth by Snoop Dogg, a noted marijuana aficionado.
Her ties to the rapper go back to at least 2015, when she baked brownies on "The Martha Stewart Show" with him and hinted that he could add some weed to the recipe.
