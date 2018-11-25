Markets rise as tech and consumer sectors point to start of good shopping season
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 11:28PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 4:37PM EST
TORONTO -- North American stock markets started the week higher as the technology and consumer discretionary sectors rose on signs of a good start to the holiday shopping season.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1.92 points at 15,012.65.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 354.29 points to 24,640.24. The S&P 500 index was up 40.89 points at 2,673.45, while the Nasdaq composite gained 142.87 points to 7,081.85
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.59 cents US compared with an average of 75.60 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was up US$1.21 at US$51.53 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 56 cents at US$4.30 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 80 cents at US$1,222.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.1 cents at US$2.75 a pound.
