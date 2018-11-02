Markets break three-day winning streak but end week higher
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 1:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 4:30PM EDT
TORONTO -- North American markets broke a three-day winning streak but ended the week higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 30.87 points to 15,119.28.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 109.91 points at 25,270.83. The S&P 500 index was off 17.31 points to 2,723.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 77.06 points at 7,356.99.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.31 cents US compared with an average of 76.41 cents US on Thursday.
The December crude contract was down 55 cents at US$63.14 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 4.7 cents at US$3.28 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,233.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 8.55 cents at US$2.81 a pound.
