TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the heavyweight financial and industrial sectors moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 145.71 points at 12,952.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 292.38 points at 21,121.06. The S&P 500 index was down 29.58 points at 2,497.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 82.06 points at 7,405.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.86 cents US compared with an average of 70.53 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.42 at US$26.74 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 2.1 cents at US$1.57 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,643.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.20 cents at US$2.20 a pound.