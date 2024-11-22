Business

    • Maple Leaf Foods launches defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread and Grupo Bimbo

    A Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto is shown on Oct. 19, 2011. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press) A Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto is shown on Oct. 19, 2011. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
    TORONTO -

    Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has launched a defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and its parent company Grupo Bimbo.

    The lawsuit follows allegations by Canada Bread made against Maple Leaf.

    Canada Bread has accused Maple Leaf of using it as a "shield" to avoid liability in the alleged bread price-fixing scheme that's the subject of two class-action lawsuits and an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation.

    In its lawsuit, Maple Leaf says allegations that the company was aware of or played a role in the alleged conspiracy are unfounded, defamatory and devoid of merit.

    Maple Leaf was Canada Bread's controlling shareholder until it was purchased by Grupo Bimbo in 2014.

    Canada Bread did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

