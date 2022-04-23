Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike

FILE - Two travellers wearing face masks walk to the check-in counter at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) FILE - Two travellers wearing face masks walk to the check-in counter at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE Business News