Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey

A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.

Only 39 per cent of Canadians include mortgages in their monthly budgets, despite them being one of their highest expenses, according to a recent online survey from IG Wealth Management, a financial advising company.

Surveying 1,590 adults between July 28 and Aug. 8, it found that budgeting is popular among Canadians, with 67 per cent of respondents reporting finding budgets helpful to manage their monthly cash flow.

Common expenses budgeted included groceries (90 per cent), gas (72 per cent), and entertainment and savings (54 per cent each).

"In many cases, monthly mortgage payments, along with taxes, account for one of the largest monthly expenses Canadians face," Alana Riley, head of mortgage, insurance and banking at IG Wealth Management, said in a release.

"So, while it is encouraging that so many reported having a monthly budget, it's only providing a partial snapshot of their overall cashflow situation if they don't factor in their mortgage.”

Mortgages make up 35 per cent of monthly expenses for the one-third of Canadians who have them, the survey found.

Amid high inflation rates, with another spike in interest rates expected in September, costs of living have skyrocketed for almost all Canadians.

IG’s latest survey found that 60 per cent of all Canadians worry about cutting costs to reduce their expenses, while 43 per cent are unsure they’ll be able to cover all their monthly bills.

Only 45 per cent believe they will be mortgage-free when they retire.

The survey echoed the findings of another August study, which found that one in four Canadians admitted to taking on debt to cover their expenses, listing paying bills and covering living expenses among their top reasons

"The combination of rising interest rates and inflation is causing stress for many Canadians and in some cases tense dinner table conversations across the country," Riley said.

"The value of advice and financial planning has never been more important."