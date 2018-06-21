Manulife cutting 700 jobs as part of digital business transformation
A man walks by the Manulife Centre in Toronto the day of the Manulife Financial Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 11:58AM EDT
TORONTO -- Manulife Financial Corp. says it will cut its workforce by about 700 jobs as part of a wider restructuring of its operations as it makes a greater push to digital.
The company says the job cuts will come through voluntary exit programs and natural attrition over the next 18 months.
Manulife says it will require fewer staff as it automates and digitizes existing customer transactions and consolidates other administrative and operational back-office functions.
The company says it will look to recruit and train top digital talent as it looks to reorient its customer service model.
Manulife says it will also consolidate its two Kitchener-Waterloo operations into one Canadian division headquarters.
The company says it has more than 13,000 staff in Canada as part of a global workforce of about 35,000 people.
More to come...
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Swoop Airlines: What you need to know about Canada's new low-cost carrier
- Reduce taxes, fees to grow Canada's airline industry: study
- Employment insurance recipient list falls to lowest level since 1997
- Toronto stock index pulls back from record high close, loonie trades lower
- EU says tax on Harleys aimed to 'make noise' in trade debate